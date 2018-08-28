Rochelle Humes just stepped out in a fab rainbow Topshop jumper on Lorraine – and it cost her £24 A bargain getup for the former Saturdays singer…

Rochelle Humes is having the busiest week ever – she's stepping in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show and wow – her wardrobe is something else! The gorgeous mother-of-two looked fabulous on Tuesday morning in a rainbow striped top from Topshop which cost her £24. The fabulous vertical striped design featured orange, red, blue and pink stripes and boasted a flattering crew neckline and an on-trend snug fit. She tucked the top into the waistline of her dark denim skirt, which was from trendy high street store & Other Stories. A pair of orange strappy sandals was added into the mix and she left her jewellery at home, letting her top do all the talking. Her gorgeous curled locks looked full and luscious and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. The former Saturdays singer’s look was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's go-to-stylist.

Rochelle, 29, captured the shot: "All the colours for today @lorraine hosting duties. Thank you so much for your lovely messages – too kind!!! See you tomorrow." Speaking about her relationship with Angie, Rochelle recently revealed to Lorraine when she once appeared on the show as a guest: "Angie does my styling and she's great. I like the mix of being classic and being playful. I like to try and give new looks a go."

Discussing her on-screen wardrobe and how it compares to her at-home attire, the wife of Marvin Humes explained: "Off duty, I'm pretty much in pyjamas because I like dressing up so much for my job, and play around, when I'm at home, I'm very much 'at home'. My friends and my sisters say, 'Oh you know that top you wore the other day on TV'… they know I won't be wearing it again for a while and that they can borrow it. They know how it works."

All those early starts don't worry Rochelle – as long as she has her beauty must-have. "I couldn't do without a good concealer" she remarked.

"Where I am dark skinned, I can get quite dark skin under my eyes. I use NARS and they do good colours for my skin tone. I think if you have a good concealer and a good lip balm, you can face the world. You don’t mind going out."

