People are comparing Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin to THIS stylish royal Can you see the resemblance?

When Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin appeared on our screens on Monday wearing a buttercup yellow top and with her glossy chestnut hair styled in loose waves, we couldn't help thinking she bore more than a passing resemblance to a certain member of the royal family – and it seems we weren’t the only ones. The bold shade was identical to one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge while watching the tennis at Wimbledon this summer, and the bouncy hairstyle also resembled Prince William's wife's trademark gorgeous locks.

We're definitely seeing the regal resemblance...

Host Piers Morgan was the first to comment on the resemblance, and in response Laura stood up and gave her best royal wave. Viewers were quick to take to social media to share their agreement, too. One Twitter user wrote: "The likeliness is uncanny: and another added: "Yeah they could be sisters". Laura couldn't help joining in with the fun either, posting a few images of her and Kate side by side along with the caption: "Duchess of Cambridge-Kate Middleton look alike? Do you agree with @piersmorgan? #Regal #Flattered".

The mum-of-one has certainly been proving her style credentials recently. On Friday's show she opted for a fiery red pencil dress and a pair of black pointed heels. It seems the show's fans love it just as much as we do, too, since they were quick to send their compliments on her stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram post. "Lady in red," one wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji, while another said: "Now that is simply gorgeous."

READ MORE: Laura Tobin just took a major styling tip from Meghan Markle

And last Wednesday, the presenter wore the bold shade once again – choosing a bright cherry-red knit from Oasis with a mega-pretty embroidered Monsoon skirt that fans were rushing out to buy. Even better, the mini skirt is reduced from £59 to £39 in the brand's sale, and still available in some sizes online.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style over the years