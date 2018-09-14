Laura Tobin just took a major styling tip from Meghan Markle A royally approved trend...

Good Morning Britain's weather girl Laura Tobin looked fabulous on Friday morning as she presented the weather on the daily show - and we are loving her take on the androgynous trend! The mother-of-one looked stunning in a tailored suit which was from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores Hobbs. What's more, the trouser hem was slightly cropped and close-fitting, giving her a lovely sleek silhouette. She added a contrasting pink top, white stilettos and wore her long brown hair loose. The 36-year-old was styled by Debbie Harper, ITV's Head of Wardrobe who puts together Susanna Reid's daily ensembles, and Kate Garraway's. The talented professional shares all her clients looks on her popular Instagram account 'Debbie Dresses' where she helpfully lists where all items are from - and it's usually a strong mix of high street threads.

Laura looked gorgeous in a tailored suit

As soon as we saw Laura; we couldn't help but be reminded of a certain Duchess of Sussex. Perhaps the TV star is taking inspiration from the royal? Meghan - who is known for her classic sense of style - loves a black suit and has worn one on countless occasions at public appearances.

Duchess Meghan loves a suit!

Whilst on the royal tour of Ireland in July, Prince Harry's wife stunned in a black tailored suit by Givenchy to watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park. Her smart co-ord featured a cropped sleeve jacket and slim-fit trousers in a sharp black hue, and she added a crisp white T-shirt with a casual crew-neckline and chic black high heel stiletto shoes.

HELLO! spoke with Body language expert Judi James who said there could be a hidden meaning behind Meghan's frequent choice of attire: "The tailoring in the masculine shaped jacket, teamed with tight trousers does two jobs," she said.

"It kind of bonds her to Harry. So in a way, like what a lot of celebrities would do, they are dressing slightly similarly with this masculine tone. It's kind of smart casual in a way as well"

