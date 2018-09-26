Holly Willoughby just made one of the trickiest fashion trends look seriously stylish The This Morning star dazzles in another great outfit

Holly Willoughby just wore the most gorgeous red skirt and it's giving us serious heart eyes. The 37-year-old looked incredible on Wednesday as she presented the latest edition of This Morning and as usual, we can't get her outfit out of our head. Her light blue jumper is from John Lewis, priced at £79, and comes with a crew neckline and close-fitting cut. She tucked it into the waistband of her red pencil skirt which on closer inspection, was made from corduroy. Yes - corduroy! This material is notoriously hard to wear and can be quite unforgiving, but the mother-of-three made it work.

Holly looked red hot in her pencil skirt

Her pencil skirt is from & Other Stories and has a front slit and a super-flattering high waistband. Best of all, it's priced at £59, so it won't break the bank either. She added leopard print high heel shoes, £295, from L.K.Bennett - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite stores.

HELLO! spoke to the Celebrity Juice co-host at the launch of her new edit at Marks & Spencer and asked her what it feels like to be a style icon with a whopping four million followers: "It's really weird," she revealed.

"I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again."

It's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."