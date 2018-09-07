Holly Willoughby's denim dress, t-shirt and leopard-print heels cost £834 in total – but don't worry, we've found some dupes This calls for a credit card...

Celebrity Juice is back, and so are Holly Willoughby's Keith Lemon-approved outfits! For Thursday night's filming, Holly chose something a little different with her stylist Angie Smith – going for a denim corset dress from US eco-brand Reformation, a cute slogan tee by Bella Freud and a swoon-worthy pair of leopard-print heels by Charlotte Olympia. You might just go weak at the knees at the price, too, since the strappy sandals come in at a hefty £625. Lucky her, eh?

Image: @hollywilloughby Instagram

The presenter's denim dress is listed for $148 dollars (around £114) on the brand's website, while her mega-cool 'Love is the drug' t-shirt from cult label Bella Freud will set you back £95 – and Holly's fans seem to love the look. "I think has to be my favourite ever outfit on you! I absolutely adore this," one follower wrote on her Instagram page, with another admitting: "Those shoes are absolutely fabulous. I adore them. Too expensive for me."

If you've got one eye on Holly's shoes and another on your bank balance, never fear – since Topshop is stocking a near-identical dupe to the animal-print numbers. The Ronnie Flare Heels are £49 and are still available online in sizes 3, 4, 7 and 8 – so you better hurry.

Topshop's Ronnie Flare Heels

Holly and her bestie Fearne Cotton seemed to take some rare style notes from each other on Thursday, too, since Fearne also wore a graphic t-shirt like her pal. Choosing a different cool-girl label, Être Cécile, Fearne's Paris Kiss t-shirt is a slightly cheaper £65 – though it isn't on sale until later this year. Plus, for a very similar quality at an even lower price, Whistles tees are just as chic at around the £40 mark.

And if you're after Holly's denim mini, there's no identical dupe, we're afraid, though the trusty folks at Topshop have you covered with a whole range of options you can dress-down with a slouchy tee. Sorted.