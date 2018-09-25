Holly Willoughby's pink outfit really reminds us of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde And you can pick up her skirt from Topshop...

Holly Willoughby is universally known as a blonde bombshell, and with that in mind, her latest look on This Morning really reminded us of Reese Witherspoon's character of Elle Woods in hit chick flick Legally Blonde. In fact, the two could even be sisters! Holly, 37, looked stunning in a pastel outfit which consisted of a bubblegum pink roll neck jumper with frill detail from Somerset by Alice Temperley, a diffusion line which is available at John Lewis. The £69 knit is made from the softest material and we love the ruffle edging. She tucked it into the waistband of her sorbet-toned tweed mini skirt which costs just £34 from Topshop.

Pink is a great colour on Holly!

The whole look had a retro feel and is perfect for pepping up the office! The mother-of-three funked up her look with a pair of maroon boots from Clergerie and she wore her hair in a slightly waved style with a slick of pink lipstick.

£69, Somerset by Alice Temperley @ John Lewis

The TV star is a big fan of the colour pink - she often steps out in the pretty shade and told us at the launch of her Marks & Spencer edit why she thinks more people should embrace the hue: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour" she said.

£34, Topshop

She continued: "I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

Holly looked to be channelling her inner Elle Woods

"Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

The This Morning co-star added: "I love pink anyway and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink." Girl power!

