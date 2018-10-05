﻿
charlotte

Charlotte Hawkins' latest GMB outfit is really dividing viewers - but we love it

Boiler suit? Jumpsuit? Either way, it's gorge

Fiona Ward
Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins is known to have a wardrobe-full of elegant midi dresses and pretty floral blouses, so some were surprised to see her in a very different outfit on Friday morning's edition of the ITV news show. Dressed as always by her TV stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte wore a silky satin jumpsuit to present the headlines, which many mistook for a boiler suit! We'll have you know that boiler suits are actually very on-trend for AW18, Charlotte, so there's no need to worry – but she did tweet to confirm her outfit choice, after co-host Ben Shepherd poked fun at her.

Image: Instagram @debbiedresses

After the show's official account tweeted, "Apparently @CharlotteHawkns is dressed like a ‘mechanic’ this morning, according to @benshephard!" she replied: "It’s a jumpsuit not a boilersuit @benshephard!!" Uh oh. Amongst some comments in agreement with Ben, many of Charlotte's fans were quick to defend her, with one tweeting, "She looks beautiful whatever she wears," and another adding: "Gorgeous jumpsuit, but love Ben and I’m sure he’s joking!"

Loading the player...

If you're firmly on-side with the pretty all-in-one, you can find it in French Connection for £125 – and if you hurry online you can bag it with 20% off, as the brand are currently offering a flash sale on their AW18 range. Winning. It's available in a slate grey shade, too, instead of Charlotte's preferred blush pink. Sadly, the presenter's Dune London scallop-edge heels are completely sold out – having gone down to half-price in the sale – but there is still one size left in a nude shade, at a bargain £24.00.

Charlotte's outfit is from French Connection

Earlier this week, Charlotte stuck to her usual fashion rules with her favourite floral dresses – admitting on Wednesday that she had to choose her own outfit, as Debbie wasn't available. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: "So our @gmb stylist @debbiedresses isn’t in today & we’re actually having to make our own decisions! Can’t make my mind up on shoes... pink or blue?? Have one of each, while @benshephard looks up fashion tips!" We reckon she did a pretty good job…

