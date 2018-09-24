Charlotte Hawkins just wore the ultimate leopard print top – AND it's on sale Grab yourself a bargain!

We’re used to seeing the Good Morning Britain women wearing colourful high street dresses on our TVs every morning. And while we love the show's in-house stylist Debbie Harper's trademark style, we also like it when she tries something a bit different. On Monday, Charlotte Hawkins tried out a fashion-forward leopard print and culottes combo – and she looked amazing. She wore a bold orange and pink animal print cardigan by high street favourite Karen Millen, which is currently for sale online reduced from £99 down to £70 – bargain.

Charlotte wowed with this daring look

She also wore a pare of wide-legged black culottes by the same brand, and finished the look off with a pair of eye-catching bright orangey-red pointed court shoes. She wore her blonde hair in neat waves and kept her makeup fresh, with a subtle smokey eye and nude lip.

Debbie captured a snap of Charlotte in the outfit, looking happy and relaxed in her dressing room. She posted it to Instagram along with the caption: "@charlottehawkins1 wearing @karen_millen animal print cardigan and culottes!" and the presenter re-grammed the snap. Followers were quick to heap praise on the outfit – one commented: "Looking gorgeous as always" and another added: "Stunningly beautiful as ever".

It seems Charlotte has developed something of a penchant for prints recently. On Friday she went for a summery hot pink mini dress emblazoned with green palm trees – and it looked fab. The dress, handpicked as always by Debbie, is from one of her favourite online stores – Closet London. It's priced at £75, and the GMB star's fans seem to love it. "I thought this was so pretty this morning!!" one viewer wrote on Debbie's Instagram outfit post. We couldn’t agree more!

