Charlotte Hawkins stunned on the green carpet on Thursday evening as she watched the production of Wicked at the Apollo Theatre, Victoria. Let's face it – the Good Morning Britain star would look good in a bin bag and what's more – she has access to her pick of designer labels. But the mother-of-one shunned expensive threads, choosing a gorgeous starry-print number from online store Sosandar and it set her back an affordable £69. The fabulous frock featured a Bardot neckline, an over-the-knee hem, tie waist and on-trend star print. The galactic micro trend is big news for Autumn/Winter 2018 so Charlotte knows her stuff. She added a pair of nude lace-up high heels and carried a simple rose gold clutch bag. Smiling happily for the cameras, she wore blonde hair in a lightly curled style and subtle makeup accentuated her pretty features. The great news for us, is that Charlotte’s dress is currently available online in all sizes – so catch it while you can!

It’s inevitable that all the ITV presenter's double up at some point when it comes to their on-screen wardrobes. On Wednesday, Charlotte stepped out in Sosandar again – looking fetching in a navy blue knitted design that featured pink stripes.

We knew we recognised the frock – Holly Willoughby wore the same design last year and it sold out right away. If the dress is still on your mind, now is chance to snap it up.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been mixing up her look lately. She often rocks floral dresses in pretty pastel shades but earlier in the month she shocked her Instagram followers by sharing a pic of her sporting a pair of sexy leather trousers!

Giving Sandy from Grease a run for her money, the 43-year-old paired the skin-tight separates with a complimenting black and white spotted top and added a pair of nude high heel shoes for good measure. Fans went wild, taking to the comments section of Instagram to praise her bold look. One wrote: "Probably the best photo I've seen of you Charlotte. Love those trousers!" Another agreed, adding: "LOVE this outfit Charlotte!"

