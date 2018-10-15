Amanda Holden's heart trainers are so cute - we may be in love The Britain’s Got Talent star has great taste in shoes...

Amanda Holden is currently on a break in Cornwall at a country retreat with her husband and their two gorgeous daughters. As much as it looks idyllic, we have to say we are loving her casual cool outfits! On Sunday, the Britain's Got Talent star rocked a pair of floral wellies as she took in the beautiful surroundings, but at the weekend, she stepped out in a pair of khaki jeans, leather jacket and the most fabulous pair of heart-printed trainers. The cute kicks were made in a crisp white and had large red hearts on the toe, as well as green and red stripes at the side. From high end designer Gucci, they set her back £395 and gave her whole outfit a statement edge. And if her shoes weren’t boujee enough, she added a black Gucci belt with the iconic double G logo. Fancy!

The mother-of-two's wardrobe has been giving us life recently. She's been stepping out in some amazing high street pieces that we have our eye on. Whilst launching BundleBerry - her new homeware collection for QVCuk - the 48-year-old wore an amazing prairie dress by Sandro to her launch, which she teamed with a pair of extremely chic, knee-high suede boots in the deepest shade of terracotta. The slouchy look gave us all the autumnal feels and they cost her £119 from Zara. We loved the smart high heel and slim-fit shape.

Last week, the actress wore another high street gem - this time from Mango.

The ITV favourite wore a stunning striped dress in a burst of autumnal colours - burgundy, amber and navy blue.

The pretty design is from the brand's current collection and priced at £59.99. We love the loose shape, belted waist and capped sleeves - it’s the kind of number that could be dressed both up or down.

