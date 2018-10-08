Looking for a stripy dress? Amanda Holden's Mango frock could be exactly what you need The Britain’s Got Talent star bags another high street gem...

Amanda Holden has done it again - made us want to go shopping, ASAP! The 47-year-old beauty shared a stylish snap on her Instagram account of her latest outfit - a stunning striped dress in a burst of autumnal colours - burgundy, amber and navy blue. The pretty design is from high street store Mango and priced at £59.99. We love the loose shape, belted waist and capped sleeves - it’s the kind of number that could be dressed both up or down. The mother-of-two was at the launch of her new homeware line with QVCuk, and teamed her frock with a pair of obligatory nude high heel shoes. With her long blonde hair looking voluminous, and smokey eye makeup highlighting her pretty features, the Britain's Got Talent star has never looked better.

Stripe style for Amanda

It appears that the blonde beauty has been shopping on the high street lately and has found some incredible pieces to update her wardrobe.

£59.99, Mango

On Wednesday, the TV presenter teamed her patterned Sandro dress with a pair of stylish knee-high suede boots in the deepest shade of terracotta. The slouchy look gave us all the autumnal feels and they set her back £119 from Zara. With their smart high heel and slim-fit detail at the calf, they are a classic shape that will never date, which is why the pricey purchase would be value for money in the long run.

There's no doubt about it, the ITV favourite has been looking particularly gorgeous lately, and has been sharing a series of stunning selfies on her Instagram account.

We noticed her makeup artist Charlotte Reid used the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics on set recently, and it retails at just £9 at online store The Hut. The lightweight formula gives the skin a beautiful 'lit' finish as it works with the skin's natural tone to give a fabulous flawless base. Celebrity skin for less...

