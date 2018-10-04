Need some new boots for autumn? Amanda Holden has an amazing Zara pair and we want them The Britain’s Got Talent star bags a high street gem

Amanda Holden is looking better than ever recently - and we are particularly loving her working wardrobe. On Wednesday afternoon, the mother-of-two shared a picture on Instagram of her latest outfit whilst at an event with QVCuk - of whom she has her own homeware line with. In the snapshot, she wore a gorgeous navy blue prairie-style dress by Sandro and a pair of extremely chic knee-high suede boots in the deepest shade of terracotta. The slouchy look gives us all the autumnal feels and surprisingly, they are not a designer item - but a Zara staple. Priced at £119.99, the boots have a smart high heel and slim-fit shape at the calf. Although a pricey purchase, they are a classic item that could not only be worn with a frock but also a pencil skirt and even jeans.

Amanda's outfit gave us all the autumnal feels

Speaking of the TV star's wardrobe, we need to start taking notes from her for when it comes to dressing for a wedding. Last month, the Britain’s Got Talent star went to a good friends nuptials and her dress blew us away.

£119, Zara

The 47-year-old stepped out in a blush pink, floor-length fitted gown by Portuguese couture label Joao Rolo, which was embellished with crystals and ruffles, and also boasted a slim fit, fishtail skirt, nipped-in waist and long sleeves. How dreamy?

The ITV favourite also posted a snap of her and husband Chris Hughes, taken before they headed out to the special event.

Amanda captioned the image of them looking happy and relaxed with the words: "#datenight going to a #special #commitment #celebration for 2 #lovely #friends". Fans were wowed by the glam pair, with one follower writing: "Couple goals! You and Chris look so adorable!" Another added: "Stunning couple."

