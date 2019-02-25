Pink dresses were EVERYWHERE on the Oscars red carpet Pink parade..

When you think of the Academy Awards (the Oscars) you instantly think of that glittering red carpet packed with the A-list crew. And what is the shade that most drop-dead gorgeous film stars step out in? Black. It's the one colour that just screams class, is completely timeless and above all, looks good on everyone. Well, this year, black appeared to be off the menu (apart from Lady Gaga) with striking pink tones taking centre stage. We were blown away by a fair few of our favourite ladies rocking the rosy hue and we think you will agree - it packs a powerful punch and above all, is just so pretty.

Marie Kondo

We were delighted to see the world's most famous organiser - Marie Kondo - grace the red carpet in a striking pastel pink number by Jenny Packham. We loved the sequin flower detail; it totally sparked joy...

Kacey Musgraves

Stunning country singer Kacey Musgraves looked like a modern day sugarplum fairy in her bombastic gown by Giambattista Valli. We just couldn't get enough of the layers upon layers of tantalising tulle and would you look at that glittery statement belt? Perfection.

Gemma Chan

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan looked like she had taken inspiration from Killing Eve in her huge Valentino number. With its pie-crust high neckline and shapeless cut - it may remind you of a tent, but the stunning Brit actress totally pulled it off and stole the show.

Helen Mirren

Our very own Helen Mirren did us proud in her candyfloss-toned gown which had contrasting creamy and orange tulle detail. The Queen actress twirled around the red carpet and looking this good, can you blame her?

Linda Cardellini

So it may not be to everyone's taste, but check out the detail on Linda Cardellini's graduated number that came complete with too many fuchsia frills to count! The contrasting pastel pink bow is our favourite part - too fabulous.

Sarah Paulson

We love how Sarah Paulson's glittering wardrobe is so unique and chameleon-like. For this year's Oscars, her cut-out, jewel-toned pink frock by Brandon Maxwell didn't disappoint. We would look like a parachute in this - but Sarah looked as graceful and timeless as ever.