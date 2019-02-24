Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice dress is a treat for the eyes It may be the Greatest Show on Ice, but this might be the Greatest DRESS on Ice...

Thanks to half-term holidays, Holly Willoughby has had a busy week with her three kids, but if she's exhausted, she's certainly not letting it show as she returned to the ink to present Dancing on Ice with her work husband Phillip Schofield. The 38-year-old dazzled viewers on Sunday night's show with the most incredible dress. Opting for a deep-plunge black gown by Versace, the star channelled a very 90s Elizabeth Hurley. Styled by her go-to stylist Angie Smith, who was also had a very busy week this week. She has dressed Christine Lampard for Lorraine, as well as celebrities for the BRITs, and she obviously has the Midas touch because her clients Laura Whitmore and Lilah Parsons both made the best-dressed lists the following morning.

ALL THE PHOTOS: The best dresses on the BRITs red carpet

Angie and Holly have a very special relationship - with Angie being her go-to for styling. Whether it's her Monday - Thursday outfits on This Morning, her Celebrity Juice looks, or her red carpet princess moments, Angie is always there with her magic wand. Talking about their friendship, Holly recently told HELLO!: "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

And while Holly boasts over five million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it … But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

MORE: This is what Holly Willoughby wore on week seven of Dancing On Ice

There are two more very important members to Holly's glam squad; hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," Holly said.