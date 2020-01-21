Liam Payne's girlfriend Maya Henry walks for Georges Hobeika in stunning wedding dress

It's official, Liam Payne has struck gold with his model girlfriend, Maya Henry. On Monday evening, Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika showed off his 2020 collection of bridal couture for Paris Fashion Week, and the brunette beauty took to the runway - and we are still not over it! Gliding in the golden embellished gown, Maya, 19, worked the room as she showcased the pièce de résistance of Georges' latest collection. Fit for a queen, the wedding dress, which reportedly took 300 hours to make, was decorated with hand-sewn details, expertly crafted to pay tribute to the timeless traditions of French couture dressmaking.

Emphasising the importance of a chic neckline, the gold-encrusted gown features a sweeping bardot and full-length sleeves, reminiscent of Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress (we're still not over that one either). Fresh faced, Maya's makeup was kept au naturel, while her dark hair was swept back in a sleek updo. Sending eyes to the beaded collar and ornate, floor-grazing veil, Georges' intricate design gave us the vintage vibes we never knew we needed.

The model of the moment has been linked to Liam, 26, since September last year, and Maya has previously modelled for the likes of Vogue Ukraine and Elle Romania. Regularly praised by her singer beau, the 1D alum has often gushed about his girlfriend, telling MTV News: "I've found someone who's genuinely my best friend, she's just so relaxed about everything and someone who's completely got your back."

Proving that all that glitters IS gold, Georges Hobeika's 2020 Spring/Summer bridal collection combined timeless silhouettes with elaborate embroidery for a fresh take on old Hollywood glamour. But for now, we're bowing down to fashion's latest golden girl: Maya Henry.

