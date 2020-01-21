Beyoncé is a force to be reckoned with, and if fans couldn't love her anymore they have been proved wrong, as she's just shown that she's incredibly relatable to the rest of us! The Lemonade singer has been exciting her social media followers over the past few days with new photos from her 2020 Ivy Park x Adidas campaign. And in one photo of her wearing a white oversized tracksuit, Beyoncé is pictured donning a pair of white stiletto boots, which cost just £30 from Public Desire. The bargain footwear is still available to buy online and comes in three colour ways – white, tan and black.

Beyoncé looked incredible in her £30 stiletto boots

With a legion of fans around the world, Beyoncé's latest collection has been snapped up, and the star thanked everyone for supporting her in a heartfelt message on Instagram on Monday evening. She wrote: "I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B." Among those who unboxed their Ivy Park collection was Reese Witherspoon, who shared a video of herself modelling her new outfits on Instagram over the weekend. In the caption, she wrote: "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!" Kelly Rowland, Hailey Beiber and Ellen DeGeneres also shared similar videos of themselves wearing their new outfits from the collection.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West shows off impresive makeup skills

The star's boots from Public Desire are still in stock - and come in three colours

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason is a mini Scott Disick in new TikTok video

Beyoncé first launched her Ivy Park label in 2016 with Topshop, but the star later bought out Philip Green's shares and became the sole owner of the brand. The former Destiny's Child star announced her new collection back in April, and started promoting it at the beginning of 2020. The collection is the first time Beyoncé has partnered up with Adidas, and stands out with a colour theme of burgundy, neon orange and cream, with many oversized pieces, three-stripe tracksuits, and fitted dresses.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.