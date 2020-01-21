Holly Willoughby channels Cher from Clueless in a £19.99 Zara skirt

Bright and early on Tuesday, Holly Willoughby looked incredible on This Morning wearing a fabulous new outfit which came entirely from the high street. The ITV favourite donned a black top from Warehouse that cost £42. The simple design had a funnel neck design and ruffle sleeves. She tucked it into the hem of her amber and black tartan mini skirt which came from Zara and cost just £19.99! Both items are currently in stock online, but for how long is anyone's guess because most things that Holly wears sell out very rapidly. The mother-of-three cosied up in a pair of sheer black tights and high heel boots from Office. We think the blonde beauty has perhaps been inspired by Cher from Clueless - she famously wore a yellow skirt just like this Zara number in the early 90s hit movie.

Check mate! Holly looked fab in her tartan Zara skirt

On Monday 20 January, Holly showed zero signs of feeling blue on the most depressing day of the year, as she looked amazing wearing a maroon-coloured midi dress from All Saints. The 'Rochi' dress featured mesh panels on the bodice, long sleeves and a frayed hem and a hand-beaded, tiered skirt. It cost £149, down from £298. Styled by Angie Smith, Holly added a pair of matching heeled boots from L.K.Bennett - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores.

Check knit skirt, £19.99, Zara

This is the second time in under a week that the TV presenter has rocked a mini skirt, and with legs like hers, who can blame her?

Holly wore a mini skirt last week, too

On Thursday's show, the 38-year-old sported a ruffled shirt with a mandarin collar, gathered puff sleeves and cinched wrist cuffs from & Other Stories and she teamed it with a cream mini, which also came from the luxury high street store.

Ruffle sleeve jumper, £42, Warehouse

The high-waisted short skirt featured two flap pockets at the front, which gave it a lovely retro feel. Keeping in with the 60s theme, she added white ankle boots by Office.

