Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife Dee Koppang shows off blossoming baby bump at the 2020 BAFTAs

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang have had a very busy week, announcing they are expecting their first child together just hours before they attended the 2020 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Taking to the red carpet on their way into the star-studded event, the couple looked loved-up as they posed for pictures.

Both wore matching monochrome outfits, with TV presenter Dermot opting for a timeless black suit with a matching black bow tie and a crisp white shirt while his wife wore a gorgeous black floor-length gown. As well as the huge white bow around her neck, there was one very important detail about the dress' design that we couldn't take our eyes off. The drop waist and textured black material meant it was difficult to spot her blossoming baby bump. However, it could be that it is too early on in her pregnancy to see anything!

To finish off her look, Dee, 41, accessorised with a black box-shaped shoulder bag, simple bracelets and pearl drop earrings. She wore her dark hair in an elegant updo and opted for a glamorous beauty look including dark eyes and a red pout.

On Saturday, the couple shared the happy news with their Instagram followers that they are expecting their first child later this year, but did not confirm an exact due date. Both Dermot and Dee shared the same snap of a white and green floral wreath surrounding a message which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon." Captioning the image, 46-year-old Dermot wrote: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary..." They were not short of support from their celebrity friends! Holly Willoughby was among the first to congratulate the couple, commenting: "This is just such wonderful news... love you both." Ruth Langsford added: "How wonderful! Congrats both." And Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Aaaaaaaaaah!!!!! Huge congratulations flying your way!!! Xxxx."

