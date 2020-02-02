The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the BAFTAs looking lovely as ever alongside husband Prince William on Sunday night, teaming her glitzy Alexander McQueen dress with sparkling accessories and an award-worthy hair and beauty look, too. The royal, who traditionally opts for well-groomed waves, chose a voluminous up-do to compliment her red carpet look, as well as softly-blended makeup with plenty of glow. Gorgeous!

Kate and William arriving at the 2020 BAFTA awards

Though some were surprised by Kate's choice of dress - many had hoped to see her wear the one-shoulder pink gown she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2019 - we reckon the Duchess' intricate hairstyle was a total crowd-pleaser, braided beautifully and teased with plenty of texture. It's in fact similar to the look she wore with her now-famous pastel gown, which was rumoured to be a custom design by one of the Duchess' favourite labels, Jenny Packham.

Kate's intricate hairstyle

This year, attendees of the awards were asked to avoid wearing new dresses, or opt for a sustainable option. Kate's choice was the sequin-embellished McQueen dress she first wore during a royal visit to Malaysia in 2012, which she originally teamed with a more classic half-up hairstyle.

For the A-list event, the Duchess chose to up the glamour with plenty of sparkly accessories - opting for a glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, matching Jimmy Choo heels and a sparkly jewellery set from Van Cleef & Arpels. The designer necklace and earrings are thought to be new to Kate's collection, and bear similarities to the 'Alhambra' designs that the Duchess of Cornwall also favours.

The Duchess appeared to wear a similar hairstyle to Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations

Kate and William joined the likes of Olivia Colman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson at the star-studded awards ceremony. The royal couple are traditionally guests of honour at the event – previously in 2017, and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, as well as last year in 2019. William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010.