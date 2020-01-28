Stacey Solomon looks incredible at the 2020 NTAs wearing a slinky red dress

Stacey Solomon joined her Loose Women co-stars at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, wearing a dazzling dress by Reformation, a brand loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby. The mother-of-three looked in great spirits as she positively lit up the red carpet, and we loved her hair and makeup too. What a stunner!

Stacey shared an Instagram post of her look, and admitted that she was feeling great. We love her confidence! She wrote: "I’ve been so nervous about posting this and I don’t know why. I think it’s because I’m so used to pictures of me in my comfys bundled by pickles it seems weird to be all dressed up and just me...

"I’ve made myself put this one up though because I feel special and pretty and like Stacey. Sometimes I forget that I’m Stacey. Even Joe calls me Mummy these days. So tonight Matthew, I’m going to be Stace."

We think she looks incredible, and the best news is you can get her exact outfit yourself. Her velvet wrap dress is a timeless buy from sustainable brand Reformation, while her bag is from Shop Maison. Shop her look below:

Velvet wrap dress, £270, Reformation @ Net-a-Porter

The 30-year-old even showed the getting-ready process on her own stories, showing off some hair accessories she bought especially for the occasion.

Stacey loves fashion, and can often be seen sporting colorful high street buys when she's on the show, or stepping out in Primark pieces when she's out and about. After all, she is the face of the high street brand and has her own collection to boot. Stacey told HELLO! that just like us, she gets inspired by other celebrities' wardrobes. "I have loads of style icons but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Ahead of the NTA's, Stacey's co-worker Nadia Sawalha said the Loose ladies will all be rocking red at the bash. She said on the lunchtime show last week: "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are. We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red."

This red hot movement comes exactly a year on from the awards in 2019 when our favourite ladies swapped their colourful dresses for matching black tuxedos, that were chosen to champion female empowerment. They chose the suits to make a stand against female celebrities feeling like they have to bare their skin in order to make the pages of newspapers and magazines, while men wear a simple suit. Talk about girl power!

