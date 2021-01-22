Alessandra Ambrosio’s model body is incredible in sunset bikini photo

Alessandra Ambrosio left her fans lost for words after she shared a number of stunning photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram.

The Victoria's Secret angel is still enjoying the sun in Brazil and she looked incredible posing on a white sandy beach wearing a tiny silver bikini and floral sarong.

Alessandra showed off her model credentials as she posed for the camera, revealing her toned stomach and long legs.

WATCH: Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in white bikini for wild yacht party

Quoting the lyrics to Ben Harper's song, Diamonds On The Inside, Alessandra captioned the snaps: "She had diamonds on the inside. She wore diamonds on the inside. Diamonds. Diamonds…"

Fans promptly left hundreds of flame and love eyes emojis. Others simply commented with clapping hands emojis to signal her figure deserves a round of applause.

Earlier this month, Alessandra wowed her followers once again after sharing a number of gorgeous sunshine snaps from her vacation in Brazil.

Alessandra's fans applauded her model figure

The model posted a video - watch the clip above - that saw her looking beautiful in a white bikini as she enjoyed a boat party with her friends.

Showing off her stunning makeup-free skin, too, she danced in the videos on her Instagram Stories, teaming her look with stacked gold necklaces and enjoying the views across the water.

The star is enjoying an extended break in the country alongside family and friends and has stunned with a number of gorgeous outfit snaps - from glamorous dresses to beautiful bikinis.

Alessandra is enjoying an extended break in Brazil

For New Year's Eve, she looked fabulous in a white dress with cutout waist details and a revealing leg split. "Feliz ano novo... May this year be magical," she wrote.

The 39-year-old has also shared a number of snaps with her children, Anja and Noah, who she shares with former partner Jamie Mazur.

Alessandra and her kids live in Santa Monica in a beautiful home, but it looks like they're not hurrying back anytime soon! The family appears to have been in Brazil since November, and no doubt we'll be seeing plenty more happy updates from the sunshine...

