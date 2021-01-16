Helena Christensen, 52, rocks plunging bodysuit inside her quirky home The supermodel lives in New York

Helena Christensen proved why she will always be one of the OG supermodels after displaying her super long legs in a plunging bodysuit for an impromptu photoshoot inside her home.

The 52-year-old still knows how to work her best angles as she modelled an array of vintage pieces from her Staerk and Christensen line – but it's her one-piece that really stood out.

Posing in front of a stack of black drawers, Helena looked incredible teaming the black bodysuit with a pair of neon pink heels and a sparkly, multi-coloured boxy jacket.

Helena – who also modelled a gorgeous, deep purple satin dress, a red ruffled skirt and pussy bow blouse and a pair of silk trousers with a checked shirt – inadvertently showed off her quirky New York home in process of her fashion shoot.

Helena wowed fans in her plunging bodysuit

One room features an exposed brick wall with a nautical ring hanging on display. Each room is filled with hundreds of books and interesting pieces of artwork, including framed photos of high-fashion shoots – and of course, plenty of beautiful vintage and designer clothing.

Captioning the series of photos, she wrote: "Bohemian snapsody. New vintage pieces up online and more to come @staerkandchristensen."

Helena modelled a variety of outfits

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Still a cover girl." Another said: "Queen! Stunning as always." A third added: "Goddess energy for real!" A fourth wrote: "These pics are everything!"

Helena is known for her head-turning looks, and earlier in January, the Danish model proved exactly where she gets them from.

Helena is the spitting image of her mother Elsa

Helena shared several photos of her lookalike mother Elsa on Instagram as she paid tribute to her family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she's the spitting image of her mum.

Elsa looked ultra-glamorous in a black dress and red lipstick as she posed with Helena's son Mingus, whom she shares with actor Norman Reedus.

