Zoey Deutch's abs have to be seen to be believed

Zoey Deutch gave us major fitspo as she hit a hiking trail in Los Angeles with a friend Wednesday, and flashed her ripped abs as they made their way.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

The Politician star showed off her toned physique in a red Old Navy sports bra and matching leggings that are perfect for Valentine’s Day workouts or lounging at home. She completed the look with a black puffer jacket, a black face mask, a gold necklace, and white trainers.

Zoey rocked a red Old Navy workout ensemble during her LA hike

Rather than throwing her hair back into a ponytail for the hike, Zoe wore her tresses down, as did her friend, who rocked a gray sweatshirt, gray leggings, and black tennis shoes.

SHOP: The most stylish face masks

We always love an unexpected pop of color on ensembles in the winter and swooned over Zoe’s look so much that we tracked it down on Old Navy. The best part about it is that both pieces are budget-friendly. The leggings are $30 and the sports bra is less than $20.

Red high waist leggings, $30, Old Navy

Red sports bra, $18.97 Old Navy

Speaking of pops of color, following her hike Zoe went on to flash her nails on her Instagram story and fittingly placed her hand in front of a blue wall for the snap. Her nails were coated in bright blue nail polish and had yin and yang symbols on them, which have been popping up quite a bit in style pieces lately.

“She cute,” Zoe captioned the snap, also flashing a diamond ring on one of her fingers. Agreed.

Zoey flashes her Yin Yang nails on Instagram

The actress not only has a flair for setting new nail trends (and rocking enviable workout looks), but also for showing off-duty style pieces we want in our closets too. Last week, Zoey shared a snap of herself on Instagram wearing a black long-sleeved jumpsuit as she kicked back poolside in what looked like a desert oasis.

“I know I haven’t posted anything rock related in a while but i just want everyone to know the passion is still alive and well #rocks,” she joked in the caption of the series of photos, which showed her standing in front of rocky terrain.

We can count on the thesp to always bring on the fashion - whether she’s hanging out in front of rocks or working on her fitness.

