Lily James has resumed filming for the upcoming Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy, and while channelling her alter ego Pamela Anderson, she looked absolutely gorgeous!

The Downton Abbey star was back in character rocking a silky black mini skirt and matching shirt, which she wore slightly unbuttoned to show off her fake enhanced chest.

Lily's legs looked endless with her golden tan, and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail with loose strands framing her face.

It seems the actress was caught in between takes as she was spotted heading to her trailer wearing a pair of Ugg boots in pictures obtained by Mail Online.

The 32-year-old English actress has had a busy year despite the pandemic. Lily filmed The Pursuit of Love for the BBC last year, which was a hit with viewers, and this year she is currently in Los Angeles shooting Pam & Tommy – in which she stars as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan portrays Tommy Lee.

Lily will portray Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy

The series will focus on Baywatch star Pamela and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's relationship. As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship, going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million-dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

An official release date for Pam & Tommy hasn't been announced yet but considering that Hulu has begun sharing sneak peeks on their official social media, we expect it to land on the streaming site before the end of the year.

