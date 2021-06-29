Lily James shares mesmerising beach photos during dreamy vacation The Pursuit of Love actress is having the best time!

Lily James has taken a "reset" and is enjoying some downtime by the beach.

The Pursuit of Love actress took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to share a series of snapshots from her exotic-looking location, including one of the beach at sunset, and another of her balcony overlooking the ocean.

The actress has been keeping busy over the past few weeks filming the upcoming TV series, Pam & Tommy.

Photographs have shown the actress starring alongside Sebastian Stan filming scenes for the Hulu biopic, including Lily in Pamela Anderson's iconic red Baywatch swimsuit, and the pair portraying Pamela and Tommy Lee's beach wedding.

Despite the pandemic, the 32-year-old has had a busy year work-wise, which saw her star as Linda in The Pursuit of Love for the BBC in 2020, alongside famous faces including Andrew Scott and Dominic West.

Lily James shared a 'rest' vacation photo from the beach

Pam & Tommy is likely to be as much of a hit, and fans are already anticipating its release.

The series will focus on the famous Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer's relationship.

As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

The Pursuit of Love actress has an incredible view of the ocean

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 4 days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

