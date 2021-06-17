Lily James looks stunning in red swimsuit as she hits the pool in Los Angeles The star is currently filming the series Pam & Tommy

Lily James took a break from filming the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy to relax by the pool - and she looks great! Sharing a picture of herself following a dip, the actress looked stunning in a red and blue swimsuit by American brand Solid & Striped.

"That's what I'm talking about Los Angeles," she wrote over the picture, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The star completed her summery look with a straw hat and big sunglasses.

The 32-year-old English actress has had a busy year despite the pandemic. Lily filmed The Pursuit of Love for the BBC last year, which was a hit with viewers, and this year she is currently in Los Angeles shooting Pam & Tommy – in which she stars as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan portrays Tommy Lee.

Lily shared a picture whilst enjoying the LA sun

The series will focus on Baywatch star Pamela and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's relationship. As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship, going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 4 days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

An official release date for Pam &Tommy hasn't been announced yet, but considering that Hulu has begun sharing sneak peeks on their official social media, we expect it to land on the streaming site before the end of the year.

As Hulu is only available to watch in the US, viewers in the UK and elsewhere will have to wait for more information about how and when the show will be released.