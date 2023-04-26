Billie Eilish flaunts signature quirky style in preppy chic outfit

Billie Eilish once again proved she’s a fashion goddess as she donned a blue jumper over a preppy striped shirt and flowing skirt during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night.

The hitmaker looked the picture of preppy chic as she talked about her first appearance on the show where she first performed “Ocean Eyes,” which has been downloaded 6.3billion times to date.

“I remember I was very nervous and very sick, and it was amazing,” Billie recalled to James laughing.

The stylish appearance comes after the Grammy Award-winning star served up a sweet cottagecore look in a whimsical floral dress and white fishnet tights adorned with heart-shaped pearl beading which she shared on social media.

Billie's dress was complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a smocked corset-style bodice and a tiered maxi skirt.

​​In true Billie aesthetic, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker teamed her feminine florals with a pair of chunky white sneakers, adding layers of delicate gold necklaces embellished with pearls.

The 21-year-old let her raven hair frame her face in a sweeping straight style, letting her bangs fall into her ocean-blue eyes.

Keeping it cryptic, Billie shared a photo of her bridal-like stockings and a tattooed hand placed on her left thigh.

While the star didn't tag Jesse, it didn't take fans long to clock the hand emblazoned with 'LOVE' finger tattoos belonging to her boyfriend.

'Happier Than Ever' singer Billie has been dating her beau Jesse, who is the lead vocalist of American rock band The Neighbourhood, since late 2022.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in November last year, Billie gushed about their relationship, explaining: "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me. It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it."

