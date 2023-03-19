Billie Eilish unveils unbelievable hair transformation in stunning bare-faced selfie

Billie Eilish is dropping the microphone in favor of time on the screen, and as she makes her acting debut, she is going all out.

The singer marks her first time on the small screen with a debut on Prime Video's Swarm, written by Atlanta's Donald Glover – who also goes by his musical pseudonym Childish Gambino – which is loosely inspired by none other than Beyoncé.

For her exciting debut, not only did she trade professions, but she let go of her usual jet-black hair, and donned a light blonde wig on the show instead.

Billie took to Instagram over the weekend to share snippets of her time filming the show, expressing her gratitude to its creators and stars for their warm welcome as she tested the waters when it comes to acting.

She proved that not only is she multifaceted when it comes to her career, but the same goes for her looks, and she looked just as fabulous in blonde hair than she does in her signature black.

Among the slew of behind-the-scenes photos, she shared several bare-faced selfies, showing off her new honey-blonde locks, and bangs, her little to no make-up allowing her freckles and bright blue eyes to take all of the attention.

Fans loved seeing Billie in blonde hair

She looks elated over her time on set in the photos, and reiterated it in her caption, writing: "So much joy mannnnn."

She added: "I feel so honored to be a part of something so special, surrounded by PEOPLE so special."

The star celebrated the show with Donald and fellow writer Janine Nabers at the premiere

Billie also said: "@donaldglover if it wasn't for you I wouldn't be the artist or person I am today," before endearingly noting: "Truly can't BELIEVE my reality sometimes."

Fans gushed and expressed their anticipation to see the show, writing in the comments: "You slayed in this series fr," and: "She should honestly dye her hair this color, it suits Billie so much!" as well as: "Blonde always fits you well."

