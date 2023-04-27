Salma Hayek, 56, raises questions among fans in semi-sheer lace gown

Salma Hayek's fans are no strangers to her sharing showstopping photos on Instagram, but her latest post confused her followers.

In the striking video, Salma, 56, poses in a sensational semi-sheer lace dress, with waist-cinching panels and a floaty overskirt, and while Salma looks incredible, it's her strappy dress that got people talking.

"What color do you see this dress? Black and blue? Or white and gold?" one asked. "That was my first thought too," another replied, while a third added: "My first thought."

Another quipped: "What dress?"

A fifth fan cleared matters of the optical illusion, writing: "If you compare it with the white of the earrings, you'll realize it's not white."

White and gold or black and blue, there's no question Salma looks as amazing as always, with compliments rolling in on the post too.

"Wow!! Stunning! Gorgeous dress!" one enthused, while another added: "How someone can be so perfect?"

Salma Hayek's lace dress got fans talking

Salma was dressed up for the Time 100 gala, which saw other stars including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Coolidge in attendance.

The Magic Mike actress was honored as one of Time's Most Influential People of 2023, with fellow thespian Penelope Cruz writing a piece about her friend, explaining: "She's incredibly generous—it's something she extends to everyone, but especially other women.

© Getty Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek at the 2023 Time100 Gala

"As one of the first Latinas working in Hollywood, she's opened so many doors for people who followed. She is a total revolutionary, and there’s still so much she will do."

