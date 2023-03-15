Salma Hayek's daughter's appearance is the talk of Hollywood for head-turning reason The Magic Mike actress shares her only child with her husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina, looked radiant standing alongside her famous mom at the Academy Awards, but days after the big event the teen's appearance made headlines again.

Both Salma and her daughter wowed fans with matching red gowns which highlighted just how similar they are.

Now, it's been revealed that Valentina's strapless dress was actually her mom's from the 90s.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray revealed on Instagram that the Isaac Mizrahi gown was from Salma's archives.

The dress is more than ten years older than Valentina, 15,and Salma debuted it in 1997 at the Fire & Ice Ball benefiting the Revlon/UCLA Breast Cancer Institute.

Salma wore her hair curled and loose while Valentina's blonde locks were perfectly waved.

Salma's daughter looked magical in her mom's gown from the 90s

At the Oscars, Salma donned a sequined Valentino gown with a halter top neckline with a cut-out in the neckline for a peek of skin, featuring a cinched waist and skirt covered in fringe.

The Oscar-nominated star previously brought Valentina, alongside her 22-year-old stepdaughter Mathilde and husband François-Henri Pinault for Gucci's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Salma looked gorgeous in a deep blue asymmetrical dress with gold star embroidery and a keyhole neckline, and was all smiles as she posed with her family.

Salma rocked the dress in 1997 and looked fabulous

But it was Valentina who turned heads, wearing a black leather midi skirt with a pale blue blouse and chunky heeled sandals, proving she's confident in her sense of style.

