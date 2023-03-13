Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina command attention at the 2023 Oscars in red-hot gowns The Puss in Boots star looks so good!

Salma Hayek made hitting up the carpet at the 95th Academy Awards all the more special, bringing her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15.

They joined scores of A-listers on the new champagne carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, check out the other incredible looks from the red carpet in the clip below.

VIDEO: Red Carpet Looks: Oscars 2023

The two added their own flair to matching red gowns, each looking majestic in their own right, as one went a classic route and the other opted for glitz.

Salma donned a sequined gown with a halter top neckline with a cut-out in the neckline for a peek of skin, featuring a cinched waist and skirt covered in fringe.

Valentina, on the other hand, went in a simple-but-stunning direction, wearing a satin off the shoulder red gown in a deeper shade than her mom's, featuring tulle under the skirt to give it a ballgown effect.

While the colors of their outfits definitely linked them, along with their striking features, they couldn't have looked more distinct.

Salma brought her daughter Valentina along as her date to the Oscars

The 56-year-old actress showcased her stunning shape and jet black locks while Valentina deferred to a more demure style with her blonde hair glamorously styled.

The Oscar-nominated star previously brought Valentina, alongside her 22-year-old stepdaughter Mathilde and husband François-Henri Pinault for Gucci's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Salma looked gorgeous in a deep blue asymmetrical dress with gold star embroidery and a keyhole neckline, and was all smiles as she posed with her family.

But it was Valentina who turned heads, wearing a black leather midi skirt with a pale blue blouse and chunky heeled sandals.

The Hayek-Pinault family attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

François-Henri, a billionaire French businessman and CEO of luxury/fashion group Kering, has four children: Valentina; Mathilde and son Francois, 24, with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère; and another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, 16.

