Holly Willoughby is a total vision in the prettiest pastel polka dots

Holly Willoughby was back on the This Morning sofa on Thursday, looked gorgeous as ever in a spring-ready pastel midi dress from Finery London.

The pretty lilac dress, which is quickly selling out online, features a soft white polka dot print and Holly's favourite button-up collar silhouette, which is also a go-to look of the Princess of Wales.

© Instagram @hollywilloughby Holly wore a pretty lilac dress from Finery on Thursday's This Morning

With her blonde bob styled in her signature waves and her go-to natural makeup, the presenter smiled widely in the photo she shared on Instagram, as usual. "Morning Thursday!!! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am… @richardbranson joins us today… dress by @finerylondon," she wrote in the caption.

Fans all had the same glowing compliments about Holly's latest outfit. "Such a pretty spring dress, I hope this actually brings on the spring with it!!" one wrote, with another commenting: "Stunning dress!"

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow wardrobe

Holly's Thursday look is the 'Jaela Lilac Spot Midi Dress' from Finery London, which costs £89.

The star has been embracing spring all week with her fashion choices, styled as always by Dannii Whiteman. On Wednesday, she opted for a zesty yellow look, pairing a lightweight Zara knit with a lemon-printed skirt by Jaeger.

Holly wore a lemon-print Jaeger skirt on Wednesday's show

Holly styled the skirt with her go-to nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and her hair in sleek waves. Sharing her outfit to Instagram, she captioned the shot: "Morning Wednesday! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am…#hwstyle knitwear by @zara skirt by @jaegerofficial", adding a hair swishing emoji and yellow heart.

It’s not the first time the mum-of-three has worn a statement midi skirt. She stepped out in two pieces by Essentiel Antwerp earlier this year - one in a vibrant multicoloured print and another in bold purple blooms.