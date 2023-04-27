Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby is a total vision in the prettiest dress we've seen
Holly Willoughby is a total vision in the prettiest pastel polka dots

The This Morning star wowed in her latest outfit

Holly Willoughby was back on the This Morning sofa on Thursday, looked gorgeous as ever in a spring-ready pastel midi dress from Finery London

The pretty lilac dress, which is quickly selling out online, features a soft white polka dot print and Holly's favourite button-up collar silhouette, which is also a go-to look of the Princess of Wales.

Holly wore a pretty lilac dress from Finery on Thursday's This Morning

With her blonde bob styled in her signature waves and her go-to natural makeup, the presenter smiled widely in the photo she shared on Instagram, as usual. "Morning Thursday!!! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am… @richardbranson joins us today…  dress by @finerylondon," she wrote in the caption.

Fans all had the same glowing compliments about Holly's latest outfit. "Such a pretty spring dress, I hope this actually brings on the spring with it!!" one wrote, with another commenting: "Stunning dress!"

Holly's Thursday look is the 'Jaela Lilac Spot Midi Dress' from Finery London, which costs £89.

The star has been embracing spring all week with her fashion choices, styled as always by Dannii Whiteman. On Wednesday, she opted for a zesty yellow look, pairing a lightweight Zara knit with a lemon-printed skirt by Jaeger.

Holly wore a lemon-print Jaeger skirt on Wednesday's show

Holly styled the skirt with her go-to nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and her hair in sleek waves. Sharing her outfit to Instagram, she captioned the shot: "Morning Wednesday! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am…#hwstyle knitwear by @zara skirt by @jaegerofficial", adding a hair swishing emoji and yellow heart.

It’s not the first time the mum-of-three has worn a statement midi skirt. She stepped out in two pieces by Essentiel Antwerp earlier this year - one in a vibrant multicoloured print and another in bold purple blooms.

