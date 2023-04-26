Holly Willoughby’s lemon print skirt has fans rushing to checkout

Holly Willoughby knows how to wear a statement print and her latest look has fans (and us) totally obsessed.

On Wednesday she hosted This Morning in an all-yellow ensemble, pairing a lightweight Zara knit with a lemon-printed skirt by Jaeger.

Holly shared her springtime Jaeger skirt on Instagram

The elegant georgette skirt falls to a midi length in a relaxed cut and features pleated detail. Adorned in an abstract lemon print, it’s lined for added coverage.

A gorgeous piece for the new season, it even comes Princess Kate approved as the royal is often seen in a pleated midi skirt, most recently a printed style from Zara.

Retailing for £135, the Jaeger skirt is available to shop at M&S in sizes 6-18.

Holly styled the skirt with her nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and her hair in sleek waves. Sharing her outfit to Instagram, she captioned the shot: "Morning Wednesday! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am…#hwstyle knitwear by @zara skirt by @jaegerofficial", adding a hair swishing emoji and yellow heart.

Fans were loving her look, with one commenting: "Lovely fresh outfit. Looks amazing xx", while another said: "Love this outfit holly!! Xx" and another added: "Obsessed with that skirt."

It’s not the first time the mum-of-three has worn a statement midi skirt. She stepped out in two pieces by Essentiel Antwerp earlier this year - one in a vibrant multicoloured print and another in bold purple blooms.

Love lemon print but looking for a more affordable option? New Look just dropped this split hem midi skirt that we’ll be ordering immediately. Pair it with a neutral cami and chunky sandals this summer.

