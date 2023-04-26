Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby’s lemon print skirt has fans rushing to checkout
Holly’s Jaeger midi skirt is so dreamy for spring

Holly Willoughby summer dress
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior WriterLondon

Holly Willoughby knows how to wear a statement print and her latest look has fans (and us) totally obsessed.

On Wednesday she hosted This Morning in an all-yellow ensemble, pairing a lightweight Zara knit with a lemon-printed skirt by Jaeger.

Holly Willoughby lemon skirt
Holly shared her springtime Jaeger skirt on Instagram

The elegant georgette skirt falls to a midi length in a relaxed cut and features pleated detail. Adorned in an abstract lemon print, it’s lined for added coverage.

A gorgeous piece for the new season, it even comes Princess Kate approved as the royal is often seen in a pleated midi skirt, most recently a printed style from Zara.

Retailing for £135, the Jaeger skirt is available to shop at M&S in sizes 6-18.

Holly styled the skirt with her nude Gianvito Rossi pumps and her hair in sleek waves. Sharing her outfit to Instagram, she captioned the shot: "Morning Wednesday! See you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am…#hwstyle knitwear by @zara skirt by @jaegerofficial", adding a hair swishing emoji and yellow heart.

Fans were loving her look, with one commenting: "Lovely fresh outfit. Looks amazing xx", while another said: "Love this outfit holly!! Xx" and another added: "Obsessed with that skirt."

It’s not the first time the mum-of-three has worn a statement midi skirt. She stepped out in two pieces by Essentiel Antwerp earlier this year - one in a vibrant multicoloured print and another in bold purple blooms.

Love lemon print but looking for a more affordable option? New Look just dropped this split hem midi skirt that we’ll be ordering immediately. Pair it with a neutral cami and chunky sandals this summer.

