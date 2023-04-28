Michelle Keegan stuns as she wears incredible bikini to dinner – fans react

The Our Girl star dazzled in a two-piece by her own brand Orfila Bee

Michelle Keegan is a style icon, and often delights her fans with her incredible outfit choices, which she mostly showcases on Instagram.

On Thursday however, whilst the UK was dealing with low temperatures and even rain, the actress, who recently transformed her long brunette locks, turned up the heat with her latest post – which shows her heading to dinner wearing a gorgeous bikini from her own brand Orfila Bee.

The Our Girl star shared two photos of her look, one taken from above, showing her wearing her Thalia Multiway Bikini top, which retails at £45, and "has been designed to provide you with endless ways to style your look, taking you from beach to bar," as well the Estella High Waisted Bikini bottoms, available for £30. To complete her look, Michelle opted for matching black trousers, a pair of sandals, a straw hat and a gold necklace.

The second snap, taken from the side, shows Michelle's incredible abs as well as envy-inducing tan.

© Instagram The actress launched Orfila Bee last summer

"Wearing swimwear to sushi #mybrand," she captioned the shot.

Fans went wild for the look, with one commenting: "I mean….need this whole vibe in my life," whilst another added: "I'm gonna get this outfit."

A third remarked: "Beautiful woman."

Michelle unveiled her swimwear brand last year after two years of hard work, taking to Instagram she explained why she was launching it as well as the inspiration behind the name.

© Instagram Michelle looked stunning as she modelled a two-piece designed by her

"So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making…I can't believe it's finally launch day," she wrote back in July 2022. "I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist."

Of the name, the Manchester-born star added: "The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

