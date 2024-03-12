The most flattering bikini brands to shop this summer

Bikini season is almost upon us, and whether you're feeling organised and looking to upgrade your current swimwear collection or doing a last-minute holiday haul, I've found all of the best bikini brands to shop in 2024.

There are now countless options available and the market has become a bit of a minefield, so I've curated an edit of the most flattering sets to make sure you're as comfortable and confident as possible when poolside.

The enduring popularity of high waisted bikinis mean they feature highly, while micro bikinis are the latest trend to dominate the swimwear scene, with teeny tiny pieces now seen everywhere. Bandeau bikinis are also particularly popular right now, with the slip-on style particularly suited to those with a smaller bust.

Many of these labels are also loved by the A-list, as with access to the most coveted brands on offer, I can usually hedge my bets that celebs will be wearing bikinis that are both high quality and super stylish. And who doesn't want to feel amazing when they're sunbathing, swimming or posing for an Instagram selfie?

Swimwear brands celebrities & royals swear by Heidi Klein - Pippa Middleton : Pippa was pictured looking incredible in a red string bikini by Heidi Klein while on holiday in St. Barts last year, just six months after giving birth. The sister of Princess Kate has also frequently been spotted wearing ViX

Isa Boulder - Dua Lipa : Dua has a swimwear wardrobe I would love to raid, but the next best thing is shopping one of her most-loved bikini brands, Isa Boulder. Based in Bali but available at the likes of NET-A-PORTER, the stunning designs are made for tropical climates.

Tropic of C Hailey Bieber : Hailey's go-to swimwear style is a minimalist string bikini, and her most worn brand is Tropic of C. Founded by fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel, it sells tops and bottoms separately, with each colour available in multiple different cuts, so you can mix and match according to the silhouette and coverage you're looking for.

Frankie's Bikinis - Jennifer Lopez : J.Lo shared an instagram selfie wearing Frankie's Bikinis' Firefly two-piece. The US brand is revered for its range of skimpy, sexy string bikinis and Jen's was made from a luxe scrunch ribbed fabric.

SKIMS Swim Kim Kardashian: It's no surprise Kim K favours her own brand SKIMS when it comes to swimwear. What started as a shapewear brand has now evolved and offers bikinis that prioritise comfort and confidence.

How I chose the best bikinis