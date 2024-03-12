The most flattering bikini brands to shop this summer

Bikini season is almost upon us, and whether you're feeling organised and looking to upgrade your current swimwear collection or doing a last-minute holiday haul, I've found all of the best bikini brands to shop in 2024.
There are now countless options available and the market has become a bit of a minefield, so I've curated an edit of the most flattering sets to make sure you're as comfortable and confident as possible when poolside.
The enduring popularity of high waisted bikinis mean they feature highly, while micro bikinis are the latest trend to dominate the swimwear scene, with teeny tiny pieces now seen everywhere. Bandeau bikinis are also particularly popular right now, with the slip-on style particularly suited to those with a smaller bust.
Many of these labels are also loved by the A-list, as with access to the most coveted brands on offer, I can usually hedge my bets that celebs will be wearing bikinis that are both high quality and super stylish. And who doesn't want to feel amazing when they're sunbathing, swimming or posing for an Instagram selfie?
How I chose the best bikinis
- Trusted brands: I’ve researched top swimwear brands to feature bikinis loved by celebrities and shoppers alike, as well as styles favoured by the HELLO! Shopping Team.
- Inclusivity: The bikinis featured are available in a wide variety of sizes, with some brands offering a range of XXS-4XL.
- Sustainability: Where possible I've included brands that use sustainable methods and materials when creating their swimwear.
- Style: Of course, aesthetics are important and the bikinis featured in my edit come in the most chic, fun and stylish designs.
Frankie's Bikinis Nick Bikini Top & Divine Bikini Bottoms
Colours available: Pink, Black, Blue, Red + Printed Styles
Sizes available: XS-XL
Features: Adjustable neck and back ties
Composition: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex
Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most searched for brands in the US and UK, thanks to its collections of sexy string bikinis in an array of different patterns and colours. As well as Jennifer Lopez, the womenswear label founded by Francesca Aiello counts Pamela Anderson, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid among its biggest fans.
The Nick bikini top and Divine bikini bottoms have just dropped in this cute gingham print that's proved seriously popular on Instagram and makes the perfect skimpy set for summer.
Away That Day Palma Top & Fiji Bottoms
Colours available: White, Black, Brown, Red, Blue, Green Plum
Sizes available: XS-3XL
Features: Triple lined, fully adjustable straps, tie-up back ties
Composition: Eco-friendly ECONYL®, Regenerated Nylon
Launched in 2019, Away That Day has very quickly become one of the most coveted global bikini brands. With sustainability at the forefront, plus stylish and flattering fits, all finished with the most luxe feeling fabric, they're without a doubt worth the investment.
Their pieces are designed to be mixed and matched, and bestsellers include the Palma top, which gives you a natural lift sans padding, and the Fiji bottoms, offering minimal coverage for that micro look.
Hunza G Jean Bandeau Bikini
Colours available: Black, Navy, Striped
Sizes available: One size
Features: Slip-on top, low-rise briefs with medium coverage
Composition: 88% Nylon, 12% LYCRA®
Hunza G's iconic swimwear is famed for its textured sculpting seersucker material and one-size-fits-all pieces. The brand is a hit year after year with fashion fans and has been seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Holly Willoughby and Michelle Keegan.
The Jean bikini is one of Hunza G's most popular styles and features a bandeau top with low-rise bottoms.
SKIMS Signature Swim Triangle Top & Dipped Tie Bottoms
Colours available: Black, Brown, Pink, Green, White, Grey
Sizes available: XXS-4XL
Features: Adjustable ties at the neck and back, unpadded cups, lined
Composition: 76% Recycled Nylon, 24% Spandex
Since launching swimwear in 2022, SKIMS has sold out every collection, thanks to its inclusive sizing and flattering fits. The minimalist bikinis have a lightweight, form-fitting feel and are designed to be mixed and matched.
The triangle top and dip-tie bottoms have been modelled by Kim herself and are classic cuts that look amazing on every figure.
Isa Boulder Sideweave Woven Bikini
Colours available: Silver/Gold
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Features: Reversible, underwired cups, clasp fastening
Composition: 75% Nylon, 25% Elastane; Lining: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Isa Boulder works exclusively with local Balinese artisans who use timeless techniques and recycled fabrics to create small batches of swimwear pieces, which is done so to minimise waste.
Chanel Dua Lipa in this reversible metallic bikini, which is made from lustrous stretch-satin, and features the brand's signature ruched cups. It's perfect to pair with an equally luxe cover up at a beach bar or party.
Tropic of C Equator Bikini Top & Praia Bikini Bottoms
Colours available: Black, Brown, Red, Navy, Yellow, Green
Sizes available: XS-L
Features: Adjustable neck and back ties, fully lined
Composition: 85% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, 15% lycra® xtra life™ elastane
Those looking to tap intro the micro bikini trend will want to take a look of Tropic of C. Founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel, the swimwear brand was inspired by her South African heritage and a lifetime spent at the beach.
Loved by the likes of Hailey Beiber, who has been pictured wearing the Equator top and Praia bottoms, the bikinis mostly feature minimal coverage, with a second skin softness and two-way stretch. The fabric has a matte finish and UV protection.
Melissa Odabash Brussels Bikini
Colours available: Black, Red
Sizes available: US 2-12
Features: Self-tie fastenings, soft-moulded cups, underwired, fully-lined
Composition: 86% Polyamide, 14% Elastane
Former model Melissa Odabash launched her own swimwear line when she couldn't find the bikinis she wanted. Available in chic neutrals, playful prints and vibrant colours, they also come in the most figure-flattering cuts.
The Brussels bikini has a ring-embellished halterneck top and high-rise bikini bottoms with an overlay panel at the waist.
Heidi Klein Tortola Bikini
Colours available: Coral, Black, Navy, Blue, Pink, Green, White, Orange
Sizes available: XS-XL
Features: Adjustable halter neck rope ties, signature bespoke gold bamboo hardware
Composition: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane
Pippa Middleton favourite Heidi Klein has the most stunning selection of swimwear in various cuts, colours and prints. The Tortola bikini looks very similar to the set she was spotted in and I love this coral shade.