Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in sheer silhouette-skimming bodysuit - wow

Louise Redknapp turned up the heat in a figure-skimming sheer bodysuit to plug her latest music, proving fashion is still at the heart of her agenda.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp, 48, took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support on her single, High Hopes, rocking a vampy pinstripe leotard and glittering fringed dress in the process. Louise's look featured a mesh all-in-one layered with a beaded rhinestone top. The songstress struck a power pose, giving fans a closer look at her disco-pop princess attire.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

The Eternal star styled her honey-blonde bob into tousled waves, adding bronze eyeshadow, smokey eyeliner and fluttery lashes to complement her flawless complexion.

"I just want to say a massive thank you for all the love for High Hopes! It’s definitely one to turn up loud and sing your heart out to! Tag me in all your videos using High Hopes and I’ll share my favourites," penned Louise in the caption, reminding fans her single is out on 2 June.

Fans couldn't help but congregate in the comments, sharing their love for Louise's runway-ready look. "Is there anyone hotter than Louise… I don't think so," wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Louise you are stunning, simply stunning."

"Brillant. Vocals and lyrics, your presence is a gift," a third fan wrote.

MORE: Louise Redknapp dances in hotpants and thigh-high boots for glittering transformation

© REX Louise is due to make a return to the West End in Grease this summer

Louise confessed she's never afraid to opt for a daring look. She recently told HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealing: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.