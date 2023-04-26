Louise Redknapp enters her goddess era with sultry video rocking glittering dress

Louise Redknapp sent fans wild on Wednesday when she teased details of her new music, serving up a glamorous transformation for her latest photoshoot.

The Eternal star, 48, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her recent shoot. Rocking a glittering burgundy maxi dress and off-the-shoulder bomber jacket, Louise looked runway-ready in her daring ensemble. Take a look at her working the camera in the clip below…

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

The West End star levelled up her beauty glow with metallic eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a honey-hued bronzer, styling her golden bob into textured waves. Louise's music was layered over her video, sending fans into a tailspin as they gushed over her exciting news.

"High Hopes in coming… Excited to share this one with you all tomorrow!," Louise penned in the caption. "High Hopes is taken from my Greatest Hits - out 2 June and available on CD as well as Limited Edition Double Vinyl, Cassette and Deluxe CD photo book," she added.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's sultry video, sharing their excitement for her new music launch.

"Louise, I'm literally wowed every time by how beautifully gorgeous you are! Like a goddess of singing and beauty," penned a fan. "Looking astonishing as per! Looking forward to hearing it," wrote a second, while a third said: "Wow, you look stunning Louise."

© Getty Images Louise often dazzles fans with her style choices

Although singing Louise's main passion, fashion is always at the forefront of her mind and what's more, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp even used to be a style blogger! Louise and her friend Emma founded the now-defunct style blog 'A Style Album By Lou and Em.'

The besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories for five years before they closed the site to focus on their personal projects.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.