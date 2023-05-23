Nicole Scherzinger's daringly low-cut dress will make you do a double-take

Nicole Scherzinger made a show-stopping entrance to the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The 44-year-old looked sensational in a shimmering blue gown that hugged her toned physique and boasted a daring plunging sweetheart neckline that drew attention to her decorated décolletage.

Nicole's semi-sheer dress featured ruched detailing at the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a racy thigh-high slit that highlighted her long legs, which she elongated further in a pair of strappy silver heels. She wore her dark hair in a chic bob that rested on her shoulders and accessorized with a layered diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.

Before the event, Nicole attended the Magnum x Jvke panel to discuss Boundless Creativity in Music and looked gorgeous wearing a bright pink ensemble. Nicole rocked a halter neck crop top with a matching pencil skirt that showcased her curves once again, adding pink drop earrings and a pair of gold heels.

This time, her hair was styled in a long, sleek ponytail that accentuated her chiseled facial features which boasted a flush of rosy blusher on her cheeks.

It's not the first time this month the songstress has donned a spellbinding dress. Last week, she pulled out all the stops for the season nine finale of Fox's The Masked Singer, wearing a fabulous sheer gown adorned with glittering crystals and a dramatic ostrich-feather train.

Serving up old-school Hollywood glamour, Nicole wore her raven hair in a sleek high ponytail coiled into tumbling curls and accessorized with Art Deco-inspired diamond drop earrings and pretty moonstone rings, dressing her nails with a vampy metallic manicure.

"What is nude, sparkly and feathery all around? Me at #TheMaskedSinger Season 9 Finale!" Nicole penned on Instagram, causing her fans to swoon over her goddess status.

"Nicole, you are so classy and beautiful. Will be watching you for sure tonight," one fan sweetly shared, as another added: "You're a real goddess." "ROYALTY" a third fan quipped, as others hailed Nicole as a "queen".

Nicole is no stranger to glamorous moments. Earlier this month she was amongst the stars chosen to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert, and the star didn't pass up the opportunity to serve in the style stakes. She opted for a royal blue asymmetric strapless gown, which featured a sheer panel across the front with delicate glitter detailing.

Accessorizing to perfection, Nicole opted for a sparkling silver necklace, with matching earrings and a selection of silver rings. Nicole shared a carousel of shots from the royal event, captioning the post: "Fairytales do come true. Felt like a real-life warrior princess singing in front of Windsor Castle."

Lifting the lid on her care-free approach to dressing, Nicole formerly told Cosmopolitan: "Just do you. Just do you on your best day, whatever's going to make you feel the most confident", she said. "Shine the brightest. Clothes are empowering; they're very strong statement pieces and bring out another side to you, like the boss side to you!"

See more photos of Nicole's jaw-dropping style below.

© Instagram Nicole stole the spotlight in a larger-than-life feathered gown for The Masked Singer finale

Nicole performed at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle

© Photo: Instagram Nicole is a fan of a thigh-split dress

© Getty Nicole always wows on the red carpet

