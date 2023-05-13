Nicole Scherzinger floors fans in the most striking cut-out mini dress

If there's one thing Nicole Scherzinger knows how to do, it's wow the crowds with her incredible outfits - and the star did just that with her latest glittering look.

The Masked Singer judge took to Instagram to share a video of herself looking sensational in a sparkling sequin Versace mini dress, which featured a pink and orange colorblock design with cut-out paneling across the waist.

The show-stopping party dress was complete with Versace's signature gold coin detailing on the straps. Nicole styled her long glossy locks in soft waves, completing the glam look with a touch of shimmering eyeshadow, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a bronzed base and a glossy deep pink lip. Gorgeous!

The former The Pussycat Dolls singer shared the video of herself dancing with her Instagram followers, and fans and friends were quick to comment on Nicole's flawless look.

Shop Similar

One follower wrote: "You are literally so gorgeous, Nicole." Whilst another added: "This dress!"

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in intimate sun-soaked photos

A third penned: "You are glowing!"

Nicole regularly dazzled fans with her breathtaking outfits, and the star most recently sent fans wild with her stunning ensemble as she performed at King Charles III's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

© Instagram Nicole performed at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle

The 44-year-old opted for a royal blue asymmetric strapless gown, which featured a sheer panel across the front with delicate glitter detailing. Accessorized to perfection, Nicole opted for a sparkling silver necklace, with matching earrings and a selection of silver rings.

READ: Mindy Kaling's new swimwear looks are 'so flattering' - here are our faves

Nicole Scherzinger shows off insanely toned figure in tropical-print string bikini

The singer styled her hair in a slicked-back half-up style which highlighted her pretty features, with the rest of her hair falling in loose curls.

MORE: The Oprah-approved SPF brand she gifted to all her friends

Nicole shared a carousel of shots from the royal event, captioning the post: "Fairytales do come true. Felt like a real-life warrior princess singing in front of Windsor Castle."

Read more HELLO! US stories here