Rose Ayling-Ellis is serving sexy summer vibes in pink crochet bra top
Rose Ayling-Ellis attends day 3 of the Wimbledon
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyHead of Lifestyle Online

Crochet is turning out to be the hottest trend of the summer. And if you need more proof, just look at Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis who took to Instagram on Sunday wearing a pink crochet halter neck bra top.

The 28-year-old teamed her vintage-inspired Sandro butterfly top with a stylish baby pink blazer from Me+Em, stonewash Veronica Beard wide-leg jeans and a pair of pink and white Puma trainers

The blonde beauty accessorised with a stunning pair of Soru pearl hoop earrings

Rose Aylling-Ellis was styled by Pia Aung for the event© Instagram
Get the look 

Rose was all smiles in the series of photographs she shared with her 537k Instagram followers, celebrating her special commendation from Ian Charleson theatrical awards. Rose could be seen in a lineup with other deaf actors, as well as a shot of herself posing with a framed certificate. 

Captioning the photo, she wrote: ""Honoured to be in the same room as these young talented actors. Rosie Sheehy, Phoebe Horn, Daniel Rock, Claire Wetherall, Eben Figueiredo, Conor Glean, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran, Benjamin Wilson, Chanel Waddock, Rosy McEwen, and William Robinson.

"It’s always lovely to be seen and noticed for your work and even better, I am not the only deaf person in the room."

Rose was flooded with congratulatory comments. One fan wrote: "Well done! You really are incredible. The sky's the limit." 

Rose Ayling-Ellis announces guest panelist spot on Loose Women

While another wrote: "Congratulations Rose and all the others - very well deserved award. Love your outfit."

A third commented: "Congrats Rose and to all the others, looking gorgeous in pink."

Inspired by Rose and her crochet addition? Shop the best crochet dresses

  • mango blue crochet dress

    Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress

    Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.

  • white crochet dress asos

    ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress

    Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam. 

  • arket crochet dress

    Arket Knitted Crochet Dress

    For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.

  • crochet dress mustard

    H&M Crochet Dress

    We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.

  • reformation crochet dress cream

    Reformation Knit Crochet Dress

    Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.

  • river island striped crochet dress

    River Island Striped Crochet Dress

    River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.

  • crochet black dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress

    & Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.  

  • marks and spencer white crochet dress

    M&S Tunic Crochet Dress

    For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.

  • mango crochet dress

    Mango Openwork Crochet Dress

    The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.

  • revolve crochet dress

    Zimmermann Crochet Dress

    The tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece is just amazing.

  • black mini crochet dress reformation

    Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress

    For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.

  • me and em crochet dress

    ME+EM Crochet Dress

    We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.

  • boohoo crochet dress

    Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress

    Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.

  • black crochet dress boden

    Boden Crochet Dress

    This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.

  • new look black crochet dress

    New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress

    New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.

  • onia crochet dress

    Onia Open-Back Crochet Dress

    Onia's dreamy crochet dress features a maxi length and an open back - and it looks so stylish teamed with chunky sandals.

