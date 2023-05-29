Rose Ayling-Ellis is serving sexy summer vibes in pink crochet bra top

Crochet is turning out to be the hottest trend of the summer. And if you need more proof, just look at Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis who took to Instagram on Sunday wearing a pink crochet halter neck bra top.
Rose was all smiles in the series of photographs she shared with her 537k Instagram followers, celebrating her special commendation from Ian Charleson theatrical awards. Rose could be seen in a lineup with other deaf actors, as well as a shot of herself posing with a framed certificate.
Captioning the photo, she wrote: ""Honoured to be in the same room as these young talented actors. Rosie Sheehy, Phoebe Horn, Daniel Rock, Claire Wetherall, Eben Figueiredo, Conor Glean, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran, Benjamin Wilson, Chanel Waddock, Rosy McEwen, and William Robinson.
"It’s always lovely to be seen and noticed for your work and even better, I am not the only deaf person in the room."
Rose was flooded with congratulatory comments. One fan wrote: "Well done! You really are incredible. The sky's the limit."
While another wrote: "Congratulations Rose and all the others - very well deserved award. Love your outfit."
A third commented: "Congrats Rose and to all the others, looking gorgeous in pink."
