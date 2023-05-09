Maya Jama is a glowing goddess in knitted bodycon dress

The Love Island presenter took a week away to 'realign' after feeling the pressure

Maya Jama looked positively glowing in her latest Instagram post as she praised "beautiful weather, healthy stuff, bare skin, meditation and massage" for her positive outlook on life.

The Love Island presenter, 28, appeared to enjoy a sun-soaked solo break away from her presenting duties. "I needed this more than I knew, as someone who loves to double dip (work and party) and has done successfully for years I’ve never been good at listening to when my body needs a break, because I suppose it’s got used to functioning on little sleep and junk food," she penned to her 2.7 million IG followers.

Maya's focus may have been on embracing her solo travel adventures, but the raven-haired beauty still served up a stunning slew of cool-girl outfits we've added to our radar for this summer.

Looking particularly zen in a cream crochet-style dress, Maya showed off her post-massage glow with a mirror selfie.

Maya is feeling rested after a solo getaway to Thailand

The star's dreamy racer-back bikini overall was the perfect overlay for her all-black swimwear - and we can just picture it layered with gold jewellery on poolside summer nights.

Love Maya's look? While the star usually favours high-end designer brands and dreamy independent labels, we've found an affordable lookalike on ASOS.

The former Radio 1 DJ also looked phenomenal in a baby-pink bikini as she lounged beneath palm trees from her Thailand beach resort.

Reflecting on her health, Maya continued: "I know you can only ride a certain wave for so long until it starts to mash you up without looking after yourself, I’ve travelled alone a couple of times in the past and loved it & I’m a very social human day to day but it’s always nice just spending time with myself every now n then to shut off and realign and one thing I’ve been saying for the longest is I need more balance.

The Love Island host revealed she is working on herself

"I'm all or nothing with most things in life but adding more healthy-look-after-your-insides stuff never really hit the top of my list until now, so when I had this final week off before the workload begins again I was fortunate to be able to go away and zen and now I feel all new and fresh inside ready for the madness."

Maya Jama looked beautiful in a pink bikini on her restorative holiday

