Maya Jama stuns in Barbie pink bodycon mini dress as she makes exciting announcement

Maya Jama looks gorgeous in an exciting new promo image for the upcoming new season of Love Island released on Wednesday - and there's not long to wait until the show returns.

The TV presenter rocks a bold pink mini dress and sparkly heels in a new social media post from the ITV series, revealing that the reality romance show will be back on our screens on Monday 5 June.

Maya teamed her Barbiecore outfit with long flowing hair and golden glowing skin, and no doubt we'll see yet more glamorous outfits from her when the show returns.

Her exciting work news comes after she spent a stylish few days in Cannes during the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, attending fashion parties with countless A-listers.

On Monday evening, she attended a British Vogue X Chopard party in a striking white lace dress with corset details - which featured a thigh split and plenty of sheer lace.Ticking off another Spring/Summer '23 trend, her outfit also featured an oversized corsage flower detail to the neckline.

© Getty Maya Jama looked beautiful in white lace for an appearance in Cannes

Maya styled her look with a pretty curly hair look, of which she took to Instagram to ask her fans some advice.

She shared a video of her hair and makeup, saying: "Okay, I'm just gonna show you guys a preview of the top bit of glam... do you think I should fluff out these little curly bits, or leave them tight? What do we think?"

Maya previously attended another fashion get-together – the Vanity Fair x Prada party – in Cannes on Saturday evening, looking stunning in another gorgeous gown.

© Getty Maya wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown to another Cannes event

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a figure-hugging fishtail silhouette and a flattering off-shoulder neckline, accessorised with sheer gloves and another sculptural hairstyle.

READ NEXT: Maya Jama's 10 most iconic Love Island fashion moments ranked

But soon after heading back to the UK, Maya had posted a gym selfie on her Instagram Stories, admitting it had "been a minute" since she had done an intense workout.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya shared a selfie from the gym

She has previously said that when she travels abroad for work (such as Love Island), she tries to fit in a workout in the mornings.

"When I’m away filming, I try to wake up early so I can fit in a workout before arriving on set. It helps get me in the zone," she told Women's Health.

She's very honest about the fact her routine isn't always consistent, though. She joked in one recent gym post: "So I’m tryna gain a stone and tone... but I do 3 days in the gym, see a small result then do f**k all for three weeks! Attempt 999999."