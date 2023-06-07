Hailey Bieber showcases epic $600K jewelry collection and wow

Hailey Bieber has a jewellery collection that is nothing short of dazzling, and she doesn't wait for the red carpet to showcase her sparkling treasures. From gold and diamonds to stunning precious gemstones, Hailey's glittering accessories are always a sight to behold.

Recently, the model took to Instagram, sharing photographs of her beautifully adorned hands, which sported an array of magnificent rings in a diverse variety of shapes and styles.

The showstopper of her collection is undoubtedly the custom-designed piece by Jack Solow of Solow & Co, which takes centre stage as Hailey's engagement ring. Presented by Justin Bieber in 2018, this gorgeous ring features a 6-10 carat oval-shaped diamond set on a yellow gold band.

© Instagram Hailey's bling is worth around $600K

This particular diamond cut, popular among celebrities, is a modification of the round brilliant cut diamond but with a longer rounded shape. The stunning centrepiece of this ring, which is colourless and brilliantly radiant, is estimated to be worth a staggering $500,000.

Adding to the gold and diamond medley are a pair of 18ct thick yellow gold bands that Hailey sports on her pinky fingers. This particular style is often associated with self-love and appreciation, and these particular pieces are estimated at $2,000 each.

© Instagram Hailey's right hand showcases dazzling bling

An 18ct gold round brilliant diamond and pink sapphire eternity band with cross detailing adds another dimension to Hailey's collection. Pink sapphires, symbolising trust, loyalty, and sincerity, are the most valuable pink-coloured gemstone after pink diamonds. Given this, experts at Steven Stone estimate this ring to be worth around $40,000.

In October of last year, Hailey introduced a second engagement ring to her collection. This modest, yet dazzling, piece features a 2-carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting and is estimated to be worth $15,000.

Hailey also showcases three emerald-cut diamond eternity rings, one on her left hand and two on her right. These particular pieces are estimated at $30,000 each. Complementing her cushion cut engagement ring on her right hand is an 18ct yellow gold ring with a ridged design, estimated to be worth $2,000.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber is on a yacht holiday

"Hailey Bieber's jewellery collection is truly spectacular, and she doesn’t need a star-studded event to flaunt it," says Maxwell Stone, Diamond Expert at Steven Stone.

"Her latest Instagram post showcases an array of stunning pieces, including two engagement rings, three diamond eternity rings, two gold pinky rings, a gold ridged ring, and a diamond and pink sapphire eternity band.

“The pink sapphire band is especially unique, as pink sapphires are one of the most valuable pink-coloured gemstones. They also carry powerful symbolism, representing feminine energy, power, and compassion. Given these facts, I'd estimate the collective value of the rings Hailey displayed in her recent Instagram post to be well over $600k."

