This ultra-chic nail accessory is about to transform your manicure game

Nail art aficionados, your prayers have been answered. In major beauty news, Chanel has just dropped nail stickers, meaning that, for a limited time only, you can elevate your mani into the stratosphere with chic house emblems.

That's right – the luxury label's iconic interlocking double-C logo has been replicated in nail sticker form, and we are utterly head over heels.

Playful and yet achingly cool, Chanel's foray into nail art allows you to wear the brand's history-steeped emblem in a totally fresh, and grown-up way.

Retailing at £87, the 'Set Le Vernis De Chanel' includes two shades of polish from the brand's recently rejuvenated Le Vernis line. Whittled down to just 24 (super wearable, I hasten to add) shades, the range features a new, more richly pigmented formula and a flat, wide brush for improved application.

Within the set you receive 'Incendiaire', a fiery tomato, and 'Insomniaque', a creamy white. Also supplied are Le Gel Coat, a high-shine top coat and the pièce de resistance, one sheet of 45 logo-adorned nail stickers in black, and another in white.

"To get a smooth seamless sticker application, allow the polish to dry completely before placing the sticker onto the nail using tweezers," explains nail artist Harriet Westmoreland. "Gently press over the sticker to remove any air and seal with Le Gel Top Coat."

Suffice to say, we'll be getting in on the nail art action, but we're 100% predicting a speedy sell-out, so don't dawdle if you want to get your hands on a piece of beauty history.

