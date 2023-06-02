4 best celebrity photos this month: Tom Holland, Emily Ratajkowski and more

Discover which stars topped our stylish list this month, from Emily Ratajkowski to Tom Holland

Summer, is that you? The advent of June brings a wave of summer-ready trends which are often catalysed by celebrities. From micro minis courtesy of Hailey Bieber to relaxed activewear championed by Olivia Wilde, there are plenty of sartorial themes to tap into this season.

June is the hottest month for horseracing, Midsomer, and royal birthdays, so we can expect a blanket of stars to descend for each occasion. From Hailee Steinfeld to Emily Ratajkowski, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity snaps for you to enjoy and hopefully gain a style trick or two from…

Emily Ratajkowski © Getty Model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted tracing the streets of New York in the coolest summer concoction. The mother-of-one served up It-girl aura in a black waistcoat with a high neckline, keyhole cut-out detailing, and a frontal peplum, paired with some beige cargo

Hailee Steinfeld © Getty Hailee Steinfeld made an effortless exit from the Corinthian Hotel in London. The actress nodded to noughties nostalgia in a draped maxi dress featuring long fluted sleeves, a scoop neck, a gathered skirt, and a dark dove grey hue.

Maya Hawke © Getty Stranger Things star Maya Hawke was her mother Uma Thurman’s doppelganger as she arrived at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC to attend the premiere of The Crowded Room. The starlet opted for a deconstructed cream mini dress by Molly Goddard complete with a starched print, long sleeves, a structure mini design and layers of punkish white tulle. A pair of black leather heeled boots topped off her rock chic attire.

Tom Holland © Getty Brit sweetheart Tom Holland joined Maya at the premiere of The Crowded Room and looked dapper in forest green. The Spider-Man star looked suave as ever in the luxuriously tailored set which was layered over a simple black shirt and patent black boots.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.