Eva Longoria turns up the heat in orange jumpsuit as she steps out for Miami premiere of Flamin Hot

Eva Longoria turned up the heat on the Miami red carpet with her fiery orange ensemble during a star-studded screening of her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot.

Eva's radiance was palpable on the red carpet of the recent screening, with The View's Ana Navarro serving as the host. The star turned heads in an ensemble that sizzled under the spotlight and gracefully cascaded off one shoulder.

Her voluptuous curls were elegantly draped over her right shoulder, and she accentuated her classic Hollywood features with meticulously applied makeup. The Texas-born star turned up the glamour quotient with dazzling drop earrings and a pair of matching orange heels to complete her look.

This film is a cinematic representation of the memoirs of Richard Montanez, a former Frito-Lay executive. Montanez has always credited himself as the brainchild of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos phenomenon.

However, Frito-Lay has disavowed Montanez's claim, attributing the snack's creation to Lynne Greenfield, a lower-tier employee, as per a Los Angeles Times investigation conducted in 2021.

When this revelation came to light, the production of Eva's film was already well underway. Despite this, the 48-year-old actress-turned-director has staunchly defended her project.

Eva, whose directorial portfolio includes episodes of Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, highlighted the significant time lapse since the last studio film directed by a Latina. "We can't get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So, the problem is if this movie fails people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work. Oh, female directors really don't cut it.'"

Eva pointed out the disparity between opportunities given to her and her white male counterparts. "A White male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. Right?" she said.

With the debut of Flamin' Hot, she felt the immense pressure of this one chance. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she confessed.

Despite the challenges, Eva remained determined and positive. "I was just like determined and excited for the journey, and we have a beautiful film," she said.

