Eva Longoria looks phenomenal in see-through gothic bodysuit at amfAR Gala Cannes – wow!

Eva Longoria made a show-stopping entrance to the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes on Thursday wearing a gothic-inspired dress that showed off her svelte physique.

The 48-year-old looked sensational in her black ensemble, rocking a high-cut bodysuit underneath a sheer, shimmering dress with structured shoulder detailing that highlighted her toned legs and trim waist.

Eva added height to her petite frame in a pair of killer heels and played on the vampy vibe with bold red lipstick. She wore her hair pulled up into a chic ponytail and added a brown smokey eye and softly sculpted cheeks.

© Getty Eva wore a black bodysuit underneath her embellished sheer dress

The actress has certainly turned heads during her time in Cannes and on Wednesday she pulled off another winning look, but this time she opted for a dazzling silver dress.

Eva attended the Knights of Charity Eternal 33rd birthday event wearing a glittering silver sleeveless dress featuring a daring center and waist cut-out that accentuated her stunning silhouette. The outfit was further enhanced by intricate fringe embellishments, a silver studded waist strap, and a matching collar.

© Getty Eva's sheer dress highlighted her toned legs

Apart from her role as an actress, Eva has been steering her journey as a director, with her directorial debut screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The talented director spoke candidly about the underrepresentation of female directors in Hollywood while discussing her feature directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, during the Kering Women in Motion talk earlier this week.

"I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don't get a lot of bites at the apple," she shared. Eva, whose directorial portfolio includes episodes of Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, highlighted the significant time lapse since the last studio film directed by a Latina.

© Getty Eva added to her vampy vibe with bold red lipstick

"We can't get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So, the problem is if this movie fails people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work. Oh, female directors really don't cut it.'" Eva pointed out the disparity between opportunities given to her and her white male counterparts. "A White male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. Right?" she said.

With the debut of Flamin' Hot, she felt the immense pressure of this one chance. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she confessed.

© Getty Eva's dress featured an embellished sheer overlay

Despite the challenges, Eva remained determined and positive. "I was just like determined and excited for the journey, and we have a beautiful film," she said.

Flamin' Hot, according to Disney+, is an inspiring narrative based on a 2013 memoir. It tells the captivating story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who revolutionized the food industry. The film stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, and Annie Gonzalez.

