Eva Longoria steals the show at Cannes in skintight sequin gown

Eva Longoria is the queen of Cannes! All week she's been taking the red carpet by storm, and on Friday, the actress delivered another showstopping look. Upping the ante in a skintight sequin gown, Eva kept all eyes on her in the pastel pink number as she attended a photocall for the L'Oreal Paris event, 'Lights on Women.'

© Getty Eva Longoria stepped out in a pink sequin gown by Monique Lhuiller

Adorned with long sleeves and a sweeping bardot neckline, Eva's bodycon dress emphasised her sculpted physique and beautiful curves. Keeping the focus on her shimmering gown by Monique Lhuillier, the TV star accessorized with rose gold statement earrings. As for her hair and makeup, Eva rocked effortless beachy waves and made her eyes pop with a gold glittery eyeshadow.

© Getty Eva accessorized with rose gold statement earrings

MORE: Eva Longoria looks phenomenal in see-through gothic bodysuit at amfAR Gala Cannes – wow!

READ: Cannes 2023: The best dresses from the film festival so far

Eva was dressed by her go-to celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly. The fashion extraordinaire regularly works with A-listers including Adriana Lima, Megan Fox and Winnie Harlow.

Posing for photos at the star-studded event, Eva was spotted chatting with Mexican actress Renata Notni at the L'Oreal event. Other celebrities in attendance included Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Andie McDowell and Charlotte Le Bon.

© Getty Eva posed with actress Renata Notni

The inaugural Lights on Women Award honours one rising female filmmaker in partnership with the Short Films competition and the international film school programs of the Festival de Cannes every year. Kate Winslet is the award's lead juror for 2023.

Eva has had a hectic schedule at Cannes this week, but she's clearly living her best life. On Thursday, the 48-year-old made a show-stopping entrance at the 2023 amfAR Gala. Opting for a gothic-inspired gown by Ashi Studio, Eva rocked a high-cut bodysuit underneath her sheer, shimmering dress.

© Getty On Thursday, Eva wore a black sheer dress by Ashi Studio

Eva added height to her petite frame in a pair of killer heels by Jimmy Choo and played on the vampy vibe with bold red lipstick. She wore her hair pulled up into a chic ponytail and added a brown smokey eye and softly sculpted cheeks.

Fans were equally mesmerized by the ensemble she debuted on Wednesday. Photographed on the red carpet for the Knights of Charity Eternal 33rd birthday event, Eva played around with a completely different look.

© Daniele Venturelli The actress debuted another incredible look on Wednesday

Stepping out in ​​a silver sleeveless dress by Tony Ward couture, it featured a daring center and waist cut-out, plus intricate tassel embellishments, a silver studded waist strap, and a matching collar.

The Desperate Housewives star elegantly elevated her height with a pair of heels and donned sparkling silver earrings to complete her glamourous ensemble. What we'd give to raid her wardrobe!

© Daniele Venturelli Eva's cutout gown stopped the crowds in Cannes

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been a milestone moment for Eva, as her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, was screened at the annual event. The talented director spoke candidly about the underrepresentation of female directors, especially non-white ones, in Hollywood.

"I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don't get a lot of bites at the apple," Eva shared during the Kering Women in Motion talk at Cannes.

WATCH: Eva Longoria stuns in beige two-piece for gruelling leg workout

Eva, whose directorial portfolio includes episodes of Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, highlighted the significant time lapse since the last studio film directed by a Latina. "We can't get a movie every 20 years," she asserted. "So the problem is if this movie fails people go, 'Oh, Latino stories don't work.' 'Oh, female directors really don't cut it.'"

Eva also confessed that she felt immense pressure while directing Flamin' Hot. "I gotta make it right, I gotta do it well, I gotta work twice as hard, I gotta out hustle everybody in the room, I gotta work twice as fast, I gotta do it twice as cheap … You really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film," she said.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.