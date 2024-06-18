Celine Dion is a vision in cream outfit as she makes a brave appearance amid her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion was a vision of elegance as she graced the screening of her highly anticipated documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, on Monday evening in New York City.

The event, held at the chic Paris Theater, was a night to remember as the music icon opened up about her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the profound impact it has had on her life and career.

The 56-year-old songstress dazzled in a cream-colored ensemble that exuded timeless sophistication.

Celine wore a silky white blouse adorned with a chic bow detail at the neckline, perfectly complemented by a matching maxi skirt.

The emotional first trailer for the documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

She cinched her waist with a silver belt, adding a touch of sparkle with diamond bracelets, rings, and earrings. Her signature blonde locks cascaded loosely around her shoulders, completing the look with effortless grace.

Celine's son, RC Angelil, 23, stood by her side, offering unwavering support during this poignant moment.

© Cindy Ord Celine looked radiant in cream outfit at the screening

The documentary, directed by Irene Taylor, is set for release on June 25 via Prime Video, and it promises to offer an intimate look into Celine's life, focusing on her journey with SPS.

I Am: Celine Dion chronicles the singer's experiences from the moment she was first diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder.

© ANGELA WEISS Celine Dion (R) and her son Rene-Charles Angelil

SPS, as described by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is a progressive condition that affects muscle control, leading to stiffness and spasms.

As the illness advances, it can severely impact mobility, making everyday movements a challenge and increasing vulnerability to falls and injuries.

In the documentary, Celine shares her personal struggles with the symptoms of SPS, which include stiff muscles in the arms, legs, and torso, as well as heightened sensitivity to noise, emotional distress, and touch.

© ANGELA WEISS Celine is battling Stiff Person Syndrome

These symptoms can trigger debilitating muscle spasms or falls, dramatically affecting her quality of life.

The film is a testament to Celine's resilience and determination to raise awareness about SPS. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary features a stellar production team including Irene Taylor, Tom Mackay, Stacy Lorts, Denis Savage, Krista Wegener, Shane Carter, Julie Begey Seureau, and executive producer Dave Platel.

Celine’s candid revelations in I Am: Celine Dion shed light on her journey, offering fans and viewers a rare glimpse into the challenges she faces.

Despite her illness, Celine's spirit remains unbroken, and her unwavering dedication to her music and her fans shines through.

© Kristina Bumphrey Celine made a brave appearance at the special screening

The screening was an emotional affair, with Celine’s powerful story resonating deeply with the audience. As she continues to navigate her life with SPS, Celine's strength and grace serve as an inspiration to many.

The documentary not only highlights her struggles but also celebrates her indomitable will and the love and support of her family, particularly her son RC.