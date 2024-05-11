Oprah Winfrey displays 40lbs weight loss in stunning pink outfit

Oprah Winfrey was a vision in pink as she displayed the results of her recent 40lbs weight loss after turning to medication to help her slim down.

The 70-year-old took part in a three-hour WeightWatchers special broadcast live on YouTube on Thursday, where she apologized for her role in promoting toxic diet culture.

The event also featured stars including Amber Riley and Rebel Wilson, who shared a gorgeous photo of her and Oprah behind the scenes on Friday.

Oprah looked beautiful in high-waisted, loose-fit pink pants with a matching top that boasted a high neck, long sleeves, and cut-out detailing.

Rebel looked equally as glam, wearing a fitted black dress with multi-colored pleats that showcased her curves.

During the special, Oprah candidly discussed her long-standing role within the diet industry and her commitment to changing the narrative towards body acceptance and health at every size.

"I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture. Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online," she said.

"I’ve been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television."

She admitted that the focus on weight had "set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold".

© Getty Images Oprah turned to weight loss medication to lose 40lbs

Oprah has been clear about her weight struggles over the years and at her heaviest, she weighed 237lbs. She previously turned to WeightWatchers (now WW) and found success using the points-based weight loss program, however, her weight has fluctuated over the years.

Recently, she sparked controversy when she revealed that she had turned to an unnamed weight-loss drug to help her maintain her slimmed-down physique after previously calling drugs like Ozempic an "easy way out".

Despite the backlash her revelation caused, Oprah stood by her decision and said that she turned to weight loss medication after her doctor told her she would most likely always "yo-yo" because "obesity is a disease".

© Getty Images Oprah weighed 237lbs at her heaviest

She explained: "I've been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back. Losing the weight, gaining it back.

"What I realized when I listened to what the doctor said that you are always going to put it back on, and it's like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise."

She added: "You're always going to rise." During a previous interview with People, Oprah admitted that being able to turn to weight loss medication felt like "a gift".

© Getty Oprah called drugs like Ozempic 'a gift'

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she added. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Until recently, Oprah was a long-standing member of the WeightWatchers board but quit her position because of her TV special about prescription weight loss medications, citing a "conflict of interest".

© Instagram Oprah resigned from the WeightWatchers board after 10 years

She explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight.

"I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."

She added: "I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. So, nobody can say, 'Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money, promoting.' No, you cannot say that."